HARTLY - Eva L. Mast Miller died July 25, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, John M. Miller of 31 years; and six children, Cristy (Ruth Ann) Miller of Opdyke, Ill., Laura Mae (Robert) Byler of Hartly, Lester (Sylvia) Miller of Dover, Susanna (Simon Troyer Jr.) of Dover, Albert (Fannie Mae) Miller of Dover, Cora Marie Miller at home (special friend) Jacob Ray Miller; parents, two brothers, four sisters, seven brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law, one step mother-in-law and 13 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one infant stillborn grandson, one sister, father, mother-in-law and one sister-in-law.
Service will be 9 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Dan Miller residence. Burial will follow in Wiley's Cemetery, Dover.
Arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 27, 2019