LEWES - Eva M. Williams of Lewes passed away on April 12, 2020 at Beebe Medical Center. She was the daughter of Emil and Pearl Tiechman of Roxbury, N.Y.

She graduated from Roxbury High School in Roxbury, N.Y. in 1942 and then graduated from Syracuse University. Eva taught elementary school, first at Milton, and then at Georgetown Elementary. She later became the reading specialist and retired in 1982.

She volunteered at the Beach House in Lewes and was a member of the Sussex County Birding Club. She had been a foster grandparent at the Stockley Center. She was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Georgetown where she had taught Sunday School. She often contributed to the food pantry at Wesley.

Eva is survived by her husband, James Williams of Lewes; three daughters, Beth A. Stephens (Bob) of Salisbury, Md., Diane E. Timmons of Georgetown and Suzanne E. McKinley (Paul) of Bishopville, Md.; six grandchildren, Sarah Dill (Michael), Amanda Timmons, James Timmons (Rebecca), Matthew McKinley (Haylea), Brandon McKinley (Jessa), and Amy Habeger (Scott); and seven great-grandchildren, Brynlee Timmons, Sylas Timmons, Adalyn and Gage Dill, Caroline McKinley, and Jacob and Noah Habeger.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church, 102 E. Laurel St, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown.





