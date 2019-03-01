GREENWOOD - Eva Maria Adams passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Kent General Hospital in Dover.
|
She was born June 25, 1954 in Germany to the late Ferdinard and Elfriede Schmitt Retzlaff.
Eva was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Harrington and also attended Bridgeville UMC. She enjoyed reading, and love spending time with her family, attending a lot of the grandchildren activities.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Adams Sr., Baby Boy Adams, and three brothers, Heinz, Otto, and Jimmy.
She is survived by three sons and their wives, Brent (Christine) Adams Jr., Christopher (Stephani) Adams, and Matthew (Evelyne) Adams; five grandchildren, Brent III, Emily, Katie, Libby, and James; two brothers, Willie and Pete Retzlaff; and extended family.
Services will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Union UMC Church, 2 N. Laws St., Bridgeville, where friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union UMC, Bridgeville or St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Harrington.
Arrangements will be handled by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.
