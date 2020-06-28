SEAFORD â€" Eva Snowden (nee Wallace) of Seaford, Del. departed this life on June 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1933 and was one of 11 children born to Carroll and Beulah Wallace in Gibson, N.C. Eva Snowden moved to Seaford, Del. in 1990 from Brooklyn, New York and worked briefly at PRMC and Methodist Manor House, retiring in 2003.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Snowden, Wanda Snowden, Lynette Snowden and Peter J. Snowden; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Rich and Esther Wallace; sister-in-law, Viola Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A private virtual memorial service will be held on July 4, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses, Seaford, Del.







