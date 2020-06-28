Eva (Wallace) Snowden
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEAFORD â€" Eva Snowden (nee Wallace) of Seaford, Del. departed this life on June 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1933 and was one of 11 children born to Carroll and Beulah Wallace in Gibson, N.C. Eva Snowden moved to Seaford, Del. in 1990 from Brooklyn, New York and worked briefly at PRMC and Methodist Manor House, retiring in 2003.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Snowden, Wanda Snowden, Lynette Snowden and Peter J. Snowden; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Rich and Esther Wallace; sister-in-law, Viola Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A private virtual memorial service will be held on July 4, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses, Seaford, Del.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Memorial service
The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved