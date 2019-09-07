Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva W. Farlow. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Reformation Lutheran Church 613 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Reformation Lutheran Church 613 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Eva W. Farlow passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at her home in Milford.

Eva was born on Oct. 17, 1923 at home in Greenwood, the daughter of the late William R. and Ethel Wolter. Eva graduated from Greenwood High School in 1942 and then attended Goldey Beacom Business College in Wilmington. After leaving Goldey Beacom College, Eva served as secretary to State Education Superintendent, Harry V. Holloway, in Dover. When her husband, Bill, returned from the service she was employed as a medical secretary by Milford Memorial Hospital, then as a secretary at Delaware Electric Coop, and finally as secretary to the Superintendent for Milford School District. She was a volunteer Sunday School teacher and secretary at her church, Reformation Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir for many years.

She and her husband volunteered at Milford Hospital and were always available if someone needed help – she would always ask "What would Jesus do?". Eva was a true animal lover, especially dogs. She loved arranging flowers and changed them seasonally at church. For many years, she made the communion bread for church, as her mother had done before her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Farlow in 2013; her brother, William R. Wolter, Jr.; two sisters, Peggy Gruwell and Aileen Morris; and her nephew, Richard Tribbitt.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Maurice Little; sister-in-law, Gretta Ludwig Wolter; nephew, Kevin Gruwell and his wife Pam; great niece, Marie Sims and her husband Joe; niece, Jan Farlow Warren and her husband Steve; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 613 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Eva's memory to Reformation Lutheran Church, 613 Lakeview Avenue, Milford, DE 19963.

Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at





