MAGNOLIA - Evelyn Bayliss Pierotti passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Evelyn was born Jan. 6, 1925 in Melrose, Mass. to the late Chester E. Bayliss, Sr. and Evelyn Summers Bayliss.
She was a registered nurse for 60 years retiring in 2005. She compassionately cared for patients and their families as a private duty nurse. Evelyn was a foster mother, caregiver, and a family counselor. She was a board member of her local Investment Club. She attended Calvary Church, where she was involved in the Women's Fellowship. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, cooking, walking, bicycling, traveling, reading, writing, music, playing the piano, and visits to Rehoboth Beach.
She gave much to her family and friends. Those who sought her counsel were rewarded by her calm gentle spirit, intelligence, insightfulness, objectivity and love of the Lord.
Evelyn's family and friends will carry her love in their hearts forever.
In addition to her husband, Harry E. Pierotti, Jr., Evelyn was pre-deceased by her daughter, Susan L. Mayock; and sons, James T. Pierotti and Robert J. Pierotti.
She is survived by her son, David E. Pierotti of Dover; daughter, Patricia A. Hawkins (husband Ben) of Dover; brothers, Chester E. Bayliss, Jr. of Whitewater, Wis. and Stephen Summers Bayliss (wife Carol) of Santa Monica, Calif.; grandchildren, David and Aaron Jones, Sarah Harvey, Amy Pierotti, Delie and Tonia Hawkins; great grandchildren, Kayla, Caitlin, Kyle and Cloe Harvey, Jaala, Alex, Aaron, and Deiondre Jones, Gracelynn Pierotti; Tyler, Brendan and Joshua Palmer, and Nicholas Anderson.
The family will have a public Celebration of Life (memorial service) at a later date after the COVID19 Pandemic.
Letters of condolence are encouraged to be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 12, 2020.