Evelyn C. Richards
DOVER - Evelyn C. Richards, formerly of Hartly and Smyrna, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia on November 11, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles R. Hagmaier and Caroline Hein Hagmaier.
Mrs. Richards was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling, camping, and decorating for holidays. She was a member of Capital Baptist Church, Dover.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years, Ernest F. Richards; a daughter, Linda G. Lightcap, and a grandson, E. Glenn Richards.
She is survived by two sons, Ernie (Pam) Richards and Wayne (Mary) Richards, all of Hartly; three grandchildren, Jeff (Heather) Lightcap, Sharon (Justin) Staats, and Jason (Lisa) Nickerson, Sr.; 8 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Robert (Diane) Lightcap.
The family wishes to thank two very special friends, Sally Locke and Diane Price.
A private funeral service will be held with interment in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover, DE.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
