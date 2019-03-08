Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Louise" Comegys. View Sign

DOVER - Evelyn "Louise" Comegys passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Louise was born Oct. 11, 1936 in Dover to the late Hans Jordan Peterson and Louise Carey Peterson. She was a Dover High School Alumni.

She had worked at Farmers Bank, as well as working as a telemarketer for MBNA and at Cook &

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wilson Comegys.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Comegys (Shirley) of Townsend and Lance Comegys (Amber) of Davie, Fla.; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Ashley, Kyle, Jake, Tori, Charles (Maria) and Lauren (Rob); great grandchildren, Grady, Piper, Annabel and Wesley.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, S. State Street, Dover.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Evelyn "Louise" Comegys passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.Louise was born Oct. 11, 1936 in Dover to the late Hans Jordan Peterson and Louise Carey Peterson. She was a Dover High School Alumni.She had worked at Farmers Bank, as well as working as a telemarketer for MBNA and at Cook & Smith as a receptionist. She was a member of the Junior Board at Kent General Hospital, life member of Dover Elks BPOE 1903, President of Ladies of the Elks. When her sons were younger she was den mother, BSA/ Cub Scout Pack. Louise was also a member of the Dover Business and Professional Women's Club and band boosters.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wilson Comegys.She is survived by her sons, Robert Comegys (Shirley) of Townsend and Lance Comegys (Amber) of Davie, Fla.; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Ashley, Kyle, Jake, Tori, Charles (Maria) and Lauren (Rob); great grandchildren, Grady, Piper, Annabel and Wesley.Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, S. State Street, Dover.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close