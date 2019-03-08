DOVER - Evelyn "Louise" Comegys passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
Louise was born Oct. 11, 1936 in Dover to the late Hans Jordan Peterson and Louise Carey Peterson. She was a Dover High School Alumni.
She had worked at Farmers Bank, as well as working as a telemarketer for MBNA and at Cook & Smith as a receptionist. She was a member of the Junior Board at Kent General Hospital, life member of Dover Elks BPOE 1903, President of Ladies of the Elks. When her sons were younger she was den mother, BSA/ Cub Scout Pack. Louise was also a member of the Dover Business and Professional Women's Club and band boosters.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wilson Comegys.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Comegys (Shirley) of Townsend and Lance Comegys (Amber) of Davie, Fla.; grandchildren, Justin (Lauren), Ashley, Kyle, Jake, Tori, Charles (Maria) and Lauren (Rob); great grandchildren, Grady, Piper, Annabel and Wesley.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, S. State Street, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2019