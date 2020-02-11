Milford - Evelyn D. Dobbins passed away on May 14, 2014.
Evelyn enjoyed shopping and taking care of others. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Camden.
Evelyn is survived by her longtime companion, Bob Dilly; six children, Daniel Brown of North Carolina, Terry Lynn Faverau of Virginia Beach, Va., Thomas E. Armstrong of Dover, Linda Armstrong of Felton, Karen Potter of Camden, and Deanna Hurd of Harrington; two brothers, Neil Darroch and Marshall Darroch, both of North Carolina; one sister, Alda Johnson of North Carolina; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Noon Wednesday, May 21, 2014 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden. There will be a viewing from 10:00 A.M. to Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020