Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM The Shrine of Saint Therese of Lisieux/Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Nesquehoning , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Evelyn D. Petrucci passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1929 in Nesquehoning, Pa. to the late George R. Wharen, Sr. and Violet L. Wharen.

Evelyn was a teacher in Capital District at Central Middle School for 20 years. She retired in 1991. She was a strong supporter of students with special needs, and active in the Special Olympics and Camp Lenape programs. She was member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing bridge, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Petrucci, Sr. in 1978.

She is survived by a sister, Ann Grossmann of Austin, Texas; and four children, Roseann Sapp of Dover, Philip Petrucci of Felton, David Petrucci, of Dover and Debra Dalton of Dover. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Thomas and Steven Trasser, Phillip III, Jonathan, Bryan, Melissa, and David, Jr. Petrucci, Jennifer Richardson, Mary Eanes, Matthew and Andrew Dalton; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Catholic mass will be held at The Shrine of Saint Therese of Lisieux/Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Nesquehoning, Pa. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately follows at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Nesquehoning. She will rest alongside her husband, Philip.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





DOVER - Evelyn D. Petrucci passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1929 in Nesquehoning, Pa. to the late George R. Wharen, Sr. and Violet L. Wharen.Evelyn was a teacher in Capital District at Central Middle School for 20 years. She retired in 1991. She was a strong supporter of students with special needs, and active in the Special Olympics and Camp Lenape programs. She was member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing bridge, and spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Petrucci, Sr. in 1978.She is survived by a sister, Ann Grossmann of Austin, Texas; and four children, Roseann Sapp of Dover, Philip Petrucci of Felton, David Petrucci, of Dover and Debra Dalton of Dover. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Thomas and Steven Trasser, Phillip III, Jonathan, Bryan, Melissa, and David, Jr. Petrucci, Jennifer Richardson, Mary Eanes, Matthew and Andrew Dalton; and 14 great-grandchildren.A Catholic mass will be held at The Shrine of Saint Therese of Lisieux/Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Nesquehoning, Pa. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately follows at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Nesquehoning. She will rest alongside her husband, Philip.Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close