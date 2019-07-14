Guest Book View Sign Service Information Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home 1400 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington , DE 19805 (302)-994-9614 Send Flowers Obituary

February 6, 1931-July 4, 2019

Evelyn Deputy Barto passed away gently on July 4, 2019, joining those she loved who predeceased her-her husband, Robert Marshall Barto, parents Lula Lank and Thomas Jay Bayard Deputy, sister Betty Dickerson, and brothers John Burton Deputy and Marvin Jay Deputy.

Born February 6, 1931, in Milford, she was the oldest of four siblings raised on a large farm in Sussex County owned by her family for generations. Hard work and adventures on the farm with her siblings and a loving band of cousins filled the story of her life.

An avid student, she excelled at Milford High School, graduating in 1949, and went to work for L.D. Caulk Co. in Milford. She met Bob at the Bottle & Cork, married in 1954, and moved to Wilmington where they raised their family and shared nearly thirty years of marriage. The family traveled across the country several times for pleasure and in pursuit of Bob's academics. Evelyn enjoyed a career as an LSE secretary at DuPont, serving in multiple departments. A creative and spatial thinker, she spearheaded the restoration of two historic homes in her adult life. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington, where she served faithfully. She was devoted to Bob and took loving care of him during his long illness. Later in life she shared travel and companionship with her dear friend Jack Robinson. Evelyn adored her seven grandchildren, and really did believe they were the best and brightest.

Left to treasure her memory are her children, Mark (Barbara), Susan (Jon McPheeters), and Constance (Robert Jordan); grandchildren, Kelly and Lindsay Barto, Ian, Andrew (Katherine), and Molly McPheeters, Patrick (Kristin) and Daniel Jordan (Abigail); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the teams at the ACE unit at CCHS/Wilmington Hospital, and Cadia Silverside for their exceptional care during Evelyn's final illness. Burial is private. Contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the or to Grace United Methodist Church, 900 N. Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19801.





