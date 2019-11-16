SEAFORD - Evelyn Elizabeth Sterling of Seaford passed away, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Nanticoke Hospital.
Ms. Sterling was born Sept. 17, 1944 in Wilmington to the late George Sterling and Sarah Robinson Sterling.
She worked the in the greenhouse on the grounds of the Stockley Center retiring in 2010. Ms. Sterling enjoyed going to church, vacationing with her foster mother Alexis Smart, going out to the local restaurants to eat a meal, and taking rides in the car.
She is survived by her loving foster mother, Alexis Smart and family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at the Stockley Center, 26351 Patriots Way, Georgetown, DE 19947, and friends may call 30 minutes prior. Interment will be in Stockley Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 16, 2019