Evelyn was born Feb. 10, 1930 at McGinnis Corner, Crumpton, Md. the daughter of the late Barrett Savington and Harriet "Holden" Savington. Evelyn was a lifetime resident of Queen Anne's county. She married the late Charles Stack Glanding on March 12, 1947 and the two began their life together. After his passing in 1975, she built a chicken house in order to begin growing poultry to support herself in his absence. Throughout her life she enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and baking. She also loved spending time with her family and hosting holiday dinners.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stack Glanding; and a great grandson, Brandon Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Charles "Eddie" Glanding of Millington, Md., Richard Glanding of Millington, Md.; three daughters, Dorothy Glanding of Millington, Md., Evelyn Betty Riggi (Sam) of Dover, Sharon Puddicombe (Steve) of Dover; one sister and brother in law, Edith and Kline Jarman of Hartley; eight grandchildren, Tammy Jones of Millington, Md., Andy Riggi (Dawn) of Harrington, Tony Riggi (Sydney) of Hartley, Tommy Glanding (Danielle) of Marydel, Md., Shelly Clough (Scott) of Millington, Md., Buddy Glanding (Amie) of Millington, Md., Josh Puddicombe (Andrea) of Lewis, James Puddicombe (Sue) of Dover; and fourteen great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, Md. Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, Md.

