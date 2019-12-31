MILFORD - Evelyn Marie Corder passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford. Evelyn was born in Williamsburg, Md. the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Ruff) Collins.
She was a homemaker. Evelyn also worked part time for Blue Hen Florist of Milford many years ago. She enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint. In her later years, she enjoyed coloring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jan M. Corder; her son, Duane Corder; and two brothers, Norwood Collins and Calvert Lee Collins.
She is survived by her son, Dale L. Corder and his wife Lynne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her loving caregivers.
A viewing will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 31, 2019