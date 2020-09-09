Evelyn Rae Evans
(McClain), 81
May 2, 1939 – September 5, 2020
HARTLY - Evelyn Rae Evans nee McClain of Hartly, Del., born in New Milton, W.Va., passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at home.
Evelyn was born May 2, 1939 to Willis Henry McClain and Doris Emma Haught of Big Isaac, W.Va. She married her high school sweetheart, Cassel Ray Evans, on June 10, 1957 in Nutter Fort, W.Va. Evelyn then moved to Dover, Del. with her husband who was stationed at Dover AFB. She and Cassel had three children, Cassel Ray Evans, Jr., Sheryl Lynn Evans and Todd Adrian Evans of Hartly, Del.
Evelyn was a member of the choir and long-time Sunday school teacher at The Pentecostals of Dover Delaware – originally with Pastor Wayne and Janet Trout, currently with Pastor Anthony and Tammy Trout. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who you rarely saw without a baby cuddled up to her in her rocking chair.
Evelyn was predeceased by: her parents, Willis and Doris McClain; her sister, Phyllis Joan Kemper; and her son, Cassel Ray Evans, Jr.
She is survived by: her devoted husband of 63 years, Cassel Ray Evans, Sr.; her siblings, Carol Sue Swiger; Robert Larry and Ann McClain; Richard Michael and Andrea McClain; her children, Sheryl Braden, Todd and Lisa Evans; her grandchildren, Tiffany and Lee Wheeler, Angela and Gustavo Lopez, Corrie and Jim Unsworth, Megan and Steven Ramsey, Morgan and Herbie Reynolds; her great-grandchildren, Gavin Smith, Greyson Smith, Jackson Unsworth, Adeline Wheeler, Alana Reynolds, and Easton Wheeler.
The viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Pentecostals of Dover Delaware, 4462 W. Denny's Road. Dover, DE 19904, with the funeral service to follow from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery Smyrna, Del. from 1:00-2:00 p.m.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised." Proverbs 31:28, 30
