Evelyn Rice Short died on Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 7, 1933 to Robert and Mary Rice and was the oldest of six children. Evelyn moved with her family to Seaford from Detroit, Mich. where she met the love of her life, Charles Emory Short. They were married on Feb. 16, 1952.

Evelyn was a homemaker and, while raising seven children, helped her husband run the family farm. She later worked for Peebles Department Store and the Wilmington Trust Company, where she retired at the age of 79.

Evelyn enjoyed a good book, Saturday morning breakfasts with her family, and vacations at the beach. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her loved ones. She especially enjoyed gathering together for the numerous family dinners she hosted over the years.

Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Charles, their seven children and spouses, Edward Short (Mary), Charlie Short (Vivian), Christine O'Bier (Mark), Dale Short (Debbie), Frances Morthole (George), Bruce Short (Suzanne), Carol Schwan (Steven), 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her siblings, Sandy Rice, Barbara Bennett, and Robert Rice (Elaine), as well as numerous extended family and dear friends.

The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Atlanta Road Alliance Church, 22625 Atlanta Road, Seaford. A service in celebration of Evelyn's life will follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the Atlanta Road Alliance Church, 22625 Atlanta Rd, Seaford, DE 19973

