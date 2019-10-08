Evelyn Ruth Jaggie, formerly of Dover, Del., died Oct. 03, 2019, at Royal Suites Health Care Center in Galloway, N.J.

Evelyn was born Sept. 12, 1924, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Spitznas. She was predeceased in death by her devoted husband, Edward, to whom she was faithfully married for 61 years; and her brother, Thomas Spitznas.

In the early 1960's, the family moved from their Jersey City home to Middlesex, N.J. Evelyn was employed in the stock transfer department of AT&T. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed new hobbies such as waterfowl carving and bowling, but most of all she loved caring for her home. Her love of flowers and gardening flourished. Friends, family, and neighbors marveled at her green thumb. Moving to Dover in 1986, her interest in gardening continued and she took many Master Gardening Classes. She became a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, made many new friends and participated in the Telephone Pioneers Volunteer group.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Neil and Patricia Jaggie of Galloway, N.J.; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Michael Hofstee of Middletown, Del.; three grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and David Seals of Northfield, N.J., Christopher and Kimi Jaggie of Leominister, Mass., Noelle and Matthew Caucci of Galloway, N.J.; two step-grandchildren and their spouses, Theresa and Brandon Cordell of Roswell, Ga., Joseph and Kristin Hofstee of Townsend, Del.; nine great-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren.

An internment service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Sharon Hills Memorial Park mausoleum, Dover, Del. at 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be held on a future date at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Pleasantville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, Evelyn requested donations be made to s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KN 66675. Arrangements by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Northfield, NJ, and Trader Funeral Homes, Dover, Del.



