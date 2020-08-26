1/
Evelyn "Joan" Seeney
Evelyn 'Joan' Seeney, 85
Evelyn "Joan" Seeney passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Capitol Nursing Home, Dover.
Mrs. Seeney was born December 9, 1934 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late Todd Geesey and Dorothy L. Fennel Geesey.
She had worked at the 5&10, the Soda Fountain and worked in Food service for 15 years. Mrs. Seeney enjoyed camping and her pets. She Loved Animals.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Finley Seeney, Jr.; son, Daniel Rayburn; and sister, Barbara Mae.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Goins and her husband Jeffery Goins of St. Augustine, Fla.; and granddaughter, Amy Goins of North Carolina.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Immanuel Union United Methodist Cemetery, Cheswold.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to a Pet Rescue.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 26, 2020.
