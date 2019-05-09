Milford - On May 6, 2019, F. Robert "Bob" Hermann went home to be with the Lord.
He was born on May 5, 1935 in Muskegon, Mich., to the late Fred and Gertrude Hermann.
Bob honorably served our country in Air Force for over 20 years, retiring as a Technical Sergeant.
After the Air Force Bob worked at and became President of Wharton and Barnard in Milford.
He was a member of the Milford Lions and Ducks Unlimited.
Bob enjoyed flying, sailing, and restoring automobiles.
Mr. Hermann is survived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Hermann. He is also survived by his daughters, Vicky Reynolds, Susan Pleasanton, and Kathy Little; his step children, Fred Missel and his wife Debora, and Lisarenee Benz and her husband Dominique; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joey, Ashley, Christian, Nicole, Jessica, Sydney, Freddy, Cammy, and Nicholas; his great grandchildren, Quinn and Izabell; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen A. Hermann.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Delaware Veterans Cemetery – New Castle County. Interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to either, Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Reformation Lutheran, 613 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 9, 2019