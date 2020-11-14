Faith Hope (Kenton) Messick, 74
MILFORD, Del. - Faith Hope (Kenton) Messick passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Faith was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Harvey Roy Kenton Sr. and Miriam Eleanor (Tyrell) Kenton.
She worked as an administrative secretary for the State of Delaware for five years before beginning a 41-year career with the Milford School District as a school bus driver. Most important in Faith's life were God and family. She was a lifelong member of the Milford Church of God where she will be fondly remembered for her heartfelt, sincere worship of God. Many who knew her expressed how she made everyone feel special through her loving, kind words of encouragement. Faith was also extremely patriotic, almost always dressed in red, white, and blue; her last outing was to cast her vote in the Presidential election. She especially enjoyed going to the beach with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one of her best friends in life, Joan Webb.
In addition to her parents; Faith was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold G. Messick; and two brothers, Theodore "Ted" Kenton and Herb Kenton.
She is survived by her children, Lew Messick-Klensch and his wife Rachel, Ray Messick and his wife Jean, Lori Headley and her husband Michael, and Rachel Fetterman and her husband Cory; her grandchildren, Heather Kemp and her husband Kyle, Bryant Messick and his fiancee' Amanda Stevens, Charla Benton, Lucas Messick, Zach Suthard, Logan Benton and his wife Kristen, Devon Fetterman, Gracie Fetterman, Joshua Suthard, Jena Suthard, and Lily Fetterman; her great-grandchildren, Aubree, Brody and Liam Messick as well as Oliver Benton; one brother, Harvey Kenton Jr. and his wife Jeanne; a sister-in-law, Rymal Kenton; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Milford Church of God, 500 N. Walnut Street, Milford, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Masks are required in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Burial will be in Milford Community Cemetery, Rt. 113, Milford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the annual Harold G. Messick Scholarship fund c/o Greenwood Mennonite School, which Faith started in memory of her husband three years ago.
Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live beginning at 1pm. Please view at http://livestream.com/mcog