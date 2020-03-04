Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faith Josephine Reeder Baker Schlabach. View Sign Service Information Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel 48 West Market Street Greenwood , DE 19950 (302)-349-4568 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenwood Mennonite School Viewing 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Greenwood Mennonite School Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Greenwood Mennonite School Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Faith Josephine Reeder Baker Schlabach, died peacefully at her home in Greenwood on March 1, 2020 after declining strength due to congestive heart and kidney failure. "Josie" as she was known by her hundreds of friends, was born in Filer, Idaho on Feb. 21, 1936, the 6th child of 8 to Harold and Myrtle (Carrington) Reeder. She was married to Delbert Baker in Oregon on March 5, 1953, where they started a dairy farm and store.

0n Nov. 10, 1975, Delbert died after a 5 year battle with cancer. A connection was made with Loyd Schlabach, a widower in Greenwood, and on Feb. 25, 1977, they were married in Oregon and moved to Del. with the two girls. On Nov. 9, 2004, Loyd passed away leaving her a widow once more.

Josie was a faithful member of Greenwood Mennonite Church participating in Bible studies, teaching Sunday School, supporting, encouraging and endearing herself to many. She was able to live in her home for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by two siblings, Elanor Ropp of Winston, Oregon and David Reeder of Nampa, Idaho, and the children of her blended family: Clifford (Crystal) Baker of Dallas, Oregon, Daryl (Brenda) Baker of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Berta (Randy) Kauffman of Greenwood, Carla (Kevin) Yoder of Milford, Jay Schlabach of Milford and Allen (Kathy) Schlabach of Milford. She had 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, along with a number of "adopted" grand and great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Greenwood Mennonite School from 6-8 p.m., and a "Celebration of Life" service on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m., also at the Greenwood Mennonite School with a viewing one hour prior to the service.

It is the family's desire to return the body to Oregon and for family to spend time with relatives and loved ones there. In lieu of flowers, financial contributions can be made to the Greenwood Mennonite Church, 12525 Shawnee Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 to assist with funeral and travel costs.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.





