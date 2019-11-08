Mills Wilkins
On November 6, 2019, Fannie Mae Mills Wilkins peacefully went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on March 10, 1924 in Cambridge, MD to the late Roland and Agnes Jackson.
Fannie Mae was the 1st Ladies Auxiliary President for the Milford Elks and President for the Moose Ladies Auxiliary in Harrington.
She helped both her husbands, the late Eugene Mills and the late Howard Wilkins, on their farms. Mrs. Wilkins also worked at J.C. Penny in Milford.
Fannie Mae was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susann Mills; her brother, Roland Jackson, Jr.; and her sister, Annie Lee Greulich.
She is survived by her sons, Eugene Mills and his wife Etta, and Paul Mills and his wife Bobbie; her daughter, Fay Marvel and her husband Bill; her step daughters, Margie McBane and Verna Hensley; her stepsons, George Wilkins and his wife Helen, David Wilkins and his wife Sandy, and Kenny Wilkins; 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, DE 19963, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 11/12. A celebration of her life will be held at Lincoln U.M.C., 8641 Second St. Lincoln, DE 19960, on Wednesday 11/13 at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial is at Milford Community Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations may be given to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 8, 2019