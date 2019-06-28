Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Fawn Rae Miro-Peterson transitioned into eternal life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Fawn was born on Dec. 24, 1987 in Delaware, to Clarisa Ann Miro and Glenn Caprara. Fawn graduated from Western Governor's University with a Business and Marketing degree, worked for ADT and RainSoft, and was a successful entrepreneur who developed and managed several businesses including FMC Strategic and 302 Wraps. In her leisure, she loved art, cooking, music, photography, and most of all loved and adored spending time with her children.

Fawn was preceded into eternal life by her mother, Clarisa Miro; and maternal grandparents, Owel and Aniceta Pascual.

She leaves to cherish memories of her to her three children, Tyanna Miro, Kelile Miro, and Trevor Miro-Peterson. She is also survived by her brothers, Justin Miro, Shaun and Ryan Caprara; sister, Christine Caprara; father, Glenn Caprara (Marlene) and family of Pennsylvania; husband and step son, Marlin and Lavon Peterson of New Castle; maternal grandparents, John and Abia Miro of Felton; aunt, Liberty Miro (Karmin) and family from New Jersey; and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt 10), Dover. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, made in Fawn's memory, be made to her children Tyanna, Kelile, and Trevor. PO Box 133 Buena, NJ 08310.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





SMYRNA - Fawn Rae Miro-Peterson transitioned into eternal life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.Fawn was born on Dec. 24, 1987 in Delaware, to Clarisa Ann Miro and Glenn Caprara. Fawn graduated from Western Governor's University with a Business and Marketing degree, worked for ADT and RainSoft, and was a successful entrepreneur who developed and managed several businesses including FMC Strategic and 302 Wraps. In her leisure, she loved art, cooking, music, photography, and most of all loved and adored spending time with her children.Fawn was preceded into eternal life by her mother, Clarisa Miro; and maternal grandparents, Owel and Aniceta Pascual.She leaves to cherish memories of her to her three children, Tyanna Miro, Kelile Miro, and Trevor Miro-Peterson. She is also survived by her brothers, Justin Miro, Shaun and Ryan Caprara; sister, Christine Caprara; father, Glenn Caprara (Marlene) and family of Pennsylvania; husband and step son, Marlin and Lavon Peterson of New Castle; maternal grandparents, John and Abia Miro of Felton; aunt, Liberty Miro (Karmin) and family from New Jersey; and a host of other family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt 10), Dover. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment is private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, made in Fawn's memory, be made to her children Tyanna, Kelile, and Trevor. PO Box 133 Buena, NJ 08310.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close