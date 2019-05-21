MILFORD - Fay D. Lecates passed away peacefully at Milford Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Mrs. Lecates was born in Milford to the late Donald and Mary (Sparks) Maloney. She worked at Walmart and Milford Center. Fay enjoyed crafts and coloring.
She is survived by her son, James Lecates; brothers, Dennis and David Maloney; good friend, Shirley Carroll; six nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Milford Community Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 21, 2019