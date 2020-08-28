1/1
Faye Moore
Faye Moore, 80
HARRINGTON - Faye Moore passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Faye was born at home in Harrington, to the late George and Ethel Minner.
Faye retired from Playtex as a customer service representative, a job that she held for over 36 years. When Faye was not hard at work, and in her retirement years, she was mainly a homebody. She enjoyed keeping a tidy home and having it spotless. She loved to be around family especially her grandchildren whom she loved to spoil, and loved to cook for the entire family. She was a great communicator and never shied away from good conversation. In her younger days, she enjoyed travelling.
After Faye's divorce, her life took a romantic turn when she reconnected with her high school sweetheart when he returned to Harrington for his 50th high school reunion. At the age of 14 she dated a gentleman by the name of Ronnie Moore and even went to his senior prom with him. As is often the case in life, their lives took separate paths and they lost touch with each other. Ronnie who had recently lost his spouse, flew home from California to attend his reunion and they picked up where they left off and were married six months later, in November of 2006. Faye will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and who will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her husband of almost 14 years, Ronald Moore; daughter, Holly (Phillip) Jackson; son, Todd Collison; brother, Sam (Gloria) Minner; sister, Patsy (Jim) Lanzalotti; granddaughter, Megan (Peter) Dell; great grandchildren, Jackson Dell and Hannah Dell.
Services for Faye will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 11 a.m. A visitation for family and friends will start at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations are strongly encouraged to the Delaware Hospice, 911 South DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Melvin Funeral Home
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Melvin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
