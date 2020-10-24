Faye R. Bumgarner, 86
DOVER - Faye R. Bumgarner passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Bumgarner was born July 21, 1934 in Stanley, North Carolina to the late Luther William Whitley and Julie Elizabeth Clark Whitley.
She enjoyed selling Home Interiors, flower arranging, singing, doing word puzzles and visiting with family and friends. Mrs. Bumgarner was active in TOPS for several years in several states and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Smyrna.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bumgarner; daughter, Belinda Kaye Pritchett; and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Timmy Jack Bumgarner and his wife Michelle and Stoney O'Dell Bumgarner and his wife Beverly; daughter, Pamela Lynn Bumgarner and her partner, Joyce Bratten; sister-in-law, Alleen Whitley; grandchildren, Rebecca Haug, Wade Pritchett, Shannon Bumgarner, Josh Bumgarner and Nick Bumgarner; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
