GREENWOOD - Faye Willey Cannon passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 20, 1950 in Greenwood to the late Lawrence and Gladys Willey.

Faye was a 1968 graduate from Greenwood High School.

She was a CNA working at the Country Rest Home for many years.

Faye enjoyed going to NASCAR races, singing in the Lions Club Variety Show, being around her family especially her grandchildren, cooking, and celebrating Christmas when she would decorate the whole house.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary in 2016.

Faye is survived by three children, Keith Alvino, Kevin Alvino and Jeanine Alvino; a step-daughter, Lynn Cannon Brown; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Willing and her husband Leon.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 W. Market St., Greenwood. Friends may call from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Interment will be held at Bridgeville Cemetery in Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easter Seals, 22317 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947.





