HARRINGTON - Ferdinand "Ferd" C. Nelson passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late, Arthur and Amelia Nelson.
A resident of Baltimore until settling in Delaware in 1996, Ferd graduated from the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII with assignments in Washington, DC and significantly in the Aleutian Islands. After his military service, Ferd was a formidable paint salesman for more then 35 years working for Baltimore Paint and its successor Sherwin Williams.
When Ferd wasn't working, he gladly volunteered for the McDonogh School, and was also a proud supporter of the s.
Ferd was a past president of the Baltimore Paint Salesman Club, past member of the Catonsville United Methodist Church and a current member of the Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford.
In addition to his parents, Ferd was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 72 years, Edith May Nelson; brother, Arthur William Nelson II; and sister, Ollie Nelson Willis.
Ferd is survived by his daughters, Linda (Thomas J.) Spiegel and Carol Ann (Bruce E.) Weaver; five grandchildren, Tiffani Lynne, Amanda May, Jessica A., Eric C., Jonathon P.; six great grandchildren, Madison, Ashton, Owen, Lauryn, Landon and Colton; sister in law, Mary Elizabeth "Mimi" Cross; and a close family friend, Barbara French.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the chapel of the Veterans Cemetery South, Millsboro, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 North Church Street, Milford, DE 19963; or to a .
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 20, 2019