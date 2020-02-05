Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferrill Woodford "Willie" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Graveside service 12:00 PM Odd Fellows Cemetery Route 10 Camden , DE View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge 760 Moose Lodge Road Wyoming , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WYOMING - Senior Master Sargent (retired) Ferrill "Willie" Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2020. SMSgt Wilson spent the last 2 ½ years as a resident at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. He was a previous resident of Wyoming for 51 years.

SMSgt Wilson spent 35 years in the Air Force/Air Force Reserves retiring from the 512 th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base as an aircraft mechanic. He was also a civil servant for 35 years at Dover Air Force Base as a non-destructive inspection technician.

The most important aspect of his life was spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. Everyone that he met loved him. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and traveling. In his later years he enjoyed participating in the many activities the Veterans Home offered.

He was an original charter member of the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge #203 where he served in many leadership roles to including the highest position of Governor of the Lodge throughout his 51 years of membership.

He was an avid sports fan and truly loved watching football and NASCAR. He rooted for the Patriots and Jeff Gordon was his favorite driver.

SMSgt Wilson is survived by his five children, Cathy White (Bruce) of Virginia Beach, Va., Paul Vilardo (Lee Ann) of Las Vegas, Nev., Linda Heller of Dover, Ferrill Wilson Jr. of Hagerstown, Md., D. Scott Wilson (Melissa) of Arnold, Md.; his brother, Norman Wilson (Lonnie) of Centerville, Ga.; his sister, Bobbie Strong of Sun City Center, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Gina Edwards, Paul Vilardo II (Tedi), Jeremy Vilardo (Courtney), Katie Rittenberry (John), Craig White, Allison Wilson, and Emma Wilson; three great grandchildren, Maverick, Mason, and Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Delaware Veterans Home "family".

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Blanche; his son, N. Craig Wilson; his grandson, Cody Wilson; his sister Peggy Miller.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Route 10, Camden with a celebration of life immediately following at the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge, 760 Moose Lodge Road, Wyoming, DE 19934.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd. Milford, DE 19963.

