DOVER - Ferris J. Wright, Jr. passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at home.

Mr. Wright was born Oct. 22, 1931 in Dover to the late Ferris J. Wright, Sr. and Dorothy Knight Wright. Lived all his life in Little Creek.

He served in the National Guard for 12 years and had worked for the State of Delaware DOT as a draftsman retiring in 1991 after 40 years. He enjoyed walking and talking, hunting especially rabbit with his dogs as well as dove and duck hunting. Mr. Wright loved just being home. He was a member of the Little Creek United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son, Daniel "Bruce" Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothea Butler Wright of Dover; daughter, Diane E. Almeida of Dover; brother, Richmond Wright; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, "Toby".

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Little Creek UM Church, 240 Main Street, Little Creek, De. Or First State Animal Shelter and SPCA, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.

