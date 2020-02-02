Magnolia - Florence A. Hoffman passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Florence was born June 8, 1942, in Mineola, N.Y. to the late, William and Blanche (Seager) Herrmann. She worked as the Nutrition Director for the Modern Maturity Center, Dover for 17 years, before retiring.
Florence is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carl Jay Hoffman; two daughters, LeeAnn Sholansky and husband, Bill, of Elkton, Md., and Christine Holt and husband, Lew, of Seaford; two brothers, William Herrmann and wife, Betty, of Somers Point, N.J. and Louis Herrmann and wife, Kim, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020