Florence Darling went to heaven on May 5th, 2020, after a 13-year battle with kidney disease. She was born in Maryland to Floyd and Florence Riggin. Her father died when she was only eight years old, and her mother remarried a wonderful man named Author Whistler who helped raise her and her sisters. Florence graduated with honors from North Caroline High School class of 1975, becoming a professional beautician and hairdresser.

In 1976, Florence met the love of her life, Edward Darling at American Corner's Auction. Two years later they started a family Florence became a homemaker. They were married August 16, 1980 and had three daughters. After Florence's daughters were all in school, she decided to join the work force and became the assistant store manager at Ron's Market in Harrington, Del. Later she worked for Thriftway, then retired from Safeway 13 years ago after she learned of her illness.

Florence was great at everything she did, especially being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to make home cooked meals and try new recipes. She collected recipe books and had an incredible pig collection. She was a Girl Scout leader, member of the Harrington Ladies Auxiliary and she loved to do charity work raising money for others. She enjoyed going to the beach, hey pets, and her grandchildren. Two of her granddaughters were raised by her and Edward. Anyone who knew her loved her, and quickly knew she was a strong courageous person. She had a great sense of humor and could light up a room with her smile.

Florence was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Riggin; mother, Florence Whistler; stepfather, Author Whistler; and her grandmother, Mary Murphy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Darling; and daughters, first Donna Rothenberg and husband Adam of Abington, Md.; the second, Carey Dover and her children Stacey, Hannah, Edward and Donna of Harrington, Del.; the youngest daughter, Florence Sharpe and her husband Michael and children Shaylynn, Floey, Lauren, Michael, Jamie, and Stephen of Shelby, N.C. She was also survived by her sisters, Donna Davis of Denton, Pearl Eaton of Ridgely, and MaryAnn Riggin of Denton; and sisters in law and brother in laws whom she loved as if they were her own, Patricia Watkins and husband Otto and their children, and Marilyn Troff her best friend and sister.

In leu of flowers the family has asked to please send monetary donations to Hospice Memeorial services. Arrangements for her memorial services will be determined after current restrictions due to world pandemic.







