DOVER - Florence Niles of Dover, Del., formerly of Manchester, Conn. and Newport, R.I. died Sept. 9, 2019 at Dover Place Assisted Living.
She attended schools in Newport and graduated from the 1st class of St Catherine's Academy in 1942. She married Seth (Sandy) Niles and they moved to Manchester, Conn. In 2007 they moved to Dover, Del. near her niece and caregiver, Elaine Cook.
Survivors are her daughter, Judith Hodges and husband, Pete of Tampa, Fla.; her special niece, Elaine Cook, of Dover, Del.; and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover Del, on Sept. 17, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial with her husband will take place at Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, Del. on Sept. 18, 2019.
Arrangements by Torbert Funeral Chapel, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, please send Walmart Gift Card to, Dover Place c/o Beth Kelly, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 13, 2019