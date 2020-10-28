1/1
Florence Lepkowski
1925 - 2020
Florence Lepkowski, 95
TOWNSEND, Del. - Florence Lepkowski passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday October 24, 2020.
She was born in Wilmington, Del. on July 4, 1925, the daughter of the late
John and Anna Kirkley. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1943 and attended Goldey-Beacom College.
She retired from the Delaware Division of Social Services Medicaid Unit as an Administrative Assistant.
She was known as the Dear Abby of short cuts, always helpful and inquisitive. Her greatest joy in her later years was her comradery shared while playing cards with her treasured friends and as a member of the Marydwell Prayer Group. She also loved watching sunsets.
She was a lifetime member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and served as a Eucharistic Minister of St. Polycarp Church; and was a Secular Franciscan. Florence's philosophy that she often shared was "you pay now, or pay later".
She also served her community and children well as a Scout Leader (Brownie, Girl and Boy).
She was predeceased by her spouse, Stanley Lepkowski.
She is survived by her children, Stanley Lepkowski Jr. and Wilma, Francis Lepkowski and Karen, Joan Leahy and Gene, Ann Messina and Leon, John Lepkowski and Denise, Mary Brown and Mike; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, well wishes and support, however funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977; Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713; or Millennium Hospice 1017 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
