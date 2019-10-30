Florence White

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witness
29250 Skipton Landing Road
Cordova, DE
Obituary
Chester - On October 23, 2019 Florence White passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Kenea White, husband Kevin White; sisters, Celeste (Keith), Chrissy, and Cheryl (Von). Florence is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Florence E. White will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witness, 29250 Skipton Landing Road, Cordova, MD 21625.
Letters of Condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019
