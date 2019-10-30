Chester - On October 23, 2019 Florence White passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Kenea White, husband Kevin White; sisters, Celeste (Keith), Chrissy, and Cheryl (Von). Florence is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Florence E. White will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witness, 29250 Skipton Landing Road, Cordova, MD 21625.
Letters of Condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Easton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 30, 2019