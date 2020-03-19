Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Former State Representative William Robert Outten. View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Former State Representative William Robert "Bobby" Outten passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Bayhealth - Sussex Campus.

Bobby was born in Milford to the late, William H. and Irene Collins Outten.

Bobby worked for over 36 years with Delmarva Power. He worked as a meter reader for many years, meeting many people and forming friendships that lasted for years. He worked his way up to a district utility man after becoming a supervisor for the Harrington Office. In 2004, Bobby sought and was elected as the District 30 Republican Delaware State Representative, a position he held until 2018 when he decided not to seek re-election. Bobby was proud to sponsor many bills dealing with agriculture and charter changes. He sat on various committees including the House Agriculture, Corrections, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs.

Bobby was also a dedicated and active member of the Harrington Fire Company for the past 50 years. He served as Past President and was an Honorary Life Member. In addition to President, Bobby also served as Vice President, Board of Directors, and the top responding driver for many years. Even in retirement, Bobby made time to go to the fire house to collect the mail and distribute it accordingly.

Bobby was also a Director for the Delaware State Fair. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Harrington Moose, Harrington Alumni Assoc., Delaware Jaycees, and the Harrington Lions Club. Bobby was a loyal member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Harrington.

Bobby truly lived his life as a dedicated public servant. He was always looking out for others and doing whatever he could to help out. He was truly a hard worker and kept busy not only at work, but as a legislator, and member of the fire company. What little spare time he had, he enjoyed cutting grass, not only at home, but at the church and anywhere else it was needed. Bobby will be remembered as a caring, honest, loyal, and dedicated person. He never met a stranger, and always had a positive upbeat attitude with a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by not only his family, but the community that he proudly served.

He is survived by his loving wife, B. Lynn Outten; son, Jeff Outten; sister, Sylvia (Bob) Smith; and grandsons, Cody and Nathan Outten.

Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Bobby will be private and by the immediate family only. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in Bobby's memory can be made to either the Trinity United Methodist Church, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952; or to the Harrington Fire Co., 20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at





HARRINGTON - Former State Representative William Robert "Bobby" Outten passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Bayhealth - Sussex Campus.Bobby was born in Milford to the late, William H. and Irene Collins Outten.Bobby worked for over 36 years with Delmarva Power. He worked as a meter reader for many years, meeting many people and forming friendships that lasted for years. He worked his way up to a district utility man after becoming a supervisor for the Harrington Office. In 2004, Bobby sought and was elected as the District 30 Republican Delaware State Representative, a position he held until 2018 when he decided not to seek re-election. Bobby was proud to sponsor many bills dealing with agriculture and charter changes. He sat on various committees including the House Agriculture, Corrections, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs.Bobby was also a dedicated and active member of the Harrington Fire Company for the past 50 years. He served as Past President and was an Honorary Life Member. In addition to President, Bobby also served as Vice President, Board of Directors, and the top responding driver for many years. Even in retirement, Bobby made time to go to the fire house to collect the mail and distribute it accordingly.Bobby was also a Director for the Delaware State Fair. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Harrington Moose, Harrington Alumni Assoc., Delaware Jaycees, and the Harrington Lions Club. Bobby was a loyal member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Harrington.Bobby truly lived his life as a dedicated public servant. He was always looking out for others and doing whatever he could to help out. He was truly a hard worker and kept busy not only at work, but as a legislator, and member of the fire company. What little spare time he had, he enjoyed cutting grass, not only at home, but at the church and anywhere else it was needed. Bobby will be remembered as a caring, honest, loyal, and dedicated person. He never met a stranger, and always had a positive upbeat attitude with a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by not only his family, but the community that he proudly served.He is survived by his loving wife, B. Lynn Outten; son, Jeff Outten; sister, Sylvia (Bob) Smith; and grandsons, Cody and Nathan Outten.Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Bobby will be private and by the immediate family only. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in Bobby's memory can be made to either the Trinity United Methodist Church, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952; or to the Harrington Fire Co., 20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close