Frances C. Antal
Frances was born July 25, 1936 in Marydel, Maryland to F. Raymond & Frances Crozier, moving to Marydel, Delaware in 1938. She attended Hartly Elementary School and Dover High School graduating in 1954. She was a Secretary working at U.L. Harman, Inc., M. A. Hartnett, Inc., John G. Davis Insurance Co., the State of Delaware Department of Administrative Services, Facilities Management, and retiring in 1999 from the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Marydel, Maryland for over 60 years. Frances was a Life time member of the Marydel Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Marydel Senior Center, a member of the Marydel Civic Club, PSI of Dover, a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association serving as the Assistant Director and Teen Queen Director. Most recently she was a member of the Modern Maturity Center and enjoyed her weekly visits to the center.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Louis C. Antal in 1993; her father, F. Raymond Crozier in 1994; and her mother, Frances C. Crozier in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-laws; Irene Dziadura, Dorothy Mahan, Evelyn Thomas; and her nephew, Dennis Phillips.
She is survived by her son, Raymond L. Antal and his wife Pam of Dover; her son, Jeffrey L. Antal and his wife Cindy of Marydel; a sister, Margaret Phillip and her husband Wayne of Chester, Virginia. She is survived by her grandchildren, Justin Antal and his wife Stephanie of Seaford, Caitlin Antal and her fiancé Tyler McGovern of Marydel, Stephanie Black and Heather Parkhurst both of Dover. She also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Edyn Poole, Kalib Parkhurst, and twins Troy and Sydney Focht and a great-granddaughter on the way and many nieces and nephews.
Frances enjoyed teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir. She enjoyed many years of camping and traveling with her family and volunteering.
There will be a private service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th at Traders Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE. for the immediate family only. Afterwards Family and Friends may attend a service at 11:00 a.m. at the Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover, DE. There will be a fellowship meal following the service at Marydel Volunteer Fire Company. In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Instead of flowers contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church of Marydel in c/o of Carolyn Thomas, Treasurer, 896 Sandy Bend Road, Marydel, De. 19964 or to the Marydel Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 400 Marydel, De. 19964.
Condolences can also be sent by the website www.traderfh.com