Fran was born May 18, 1942 in Jersey City, N.J. to the late Gertrude Wheeler Madsen and Charles Wheeler.

She worked in property management until her retirement in 2002. Fran served two terms as Vice President of the Apartment Manager's Association. She was very active in the Hartly Little League and Auxiliary. Fran enjoyed being with her family, family gatherings, going to the Outer Banks, playing games especially Farkel and 500 Rummy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Hennessy; brothers, Robert Wheeler and Charles Wheeler Kolodjeski.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Henry J. Harvey of Hartly; daughter, Kimberly Gillen and her husband Michael of Camden; son, Brian Harvey and his wife Kristin of Dover; the sunshine's and light of her life her grandchildren, Gavin Gillen, Maddy Gillen, Kaitlyn Harvey and Elisabeth Harvey; nephews, Wayne Kolodjeski and his wife Debbie, Jim Hennessy and his wife Heather; nieces, Diane Emmets of Sea Girt, N.J. and Nancy Kolodjeski of Blackwood, N.J.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Feb. 10, 2020. Interment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Kent General Hospital ICU, who cared for Fran and also for our family like we were their own.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to .

