DOVER - Frances J. Maynard passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Dover.
Mrs. Maynard was born July 18, 1940 in Quincy, Mass. to the late Dewey and Ada Pelligrini.
While living in Wollaston, Mass. she owned and operated Wollaston Discount Store. After moving to Dover she managed the Red Roof Inn in Dover. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Maxi and Benji.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Maynard, Sr., 2000; son, John Maynard, 2008; sister, Irene Pelligrini.
She is survived by her son, Todd Maynard of Weymouth, Mass.; daughter-in-law, Susan Maynard; sisters, Lorraine Stotlar of Surprise, Ariz. and Jeannette Leone of Quincy, Mass.; grandchildren, Emily Frances and Lucas Patrick Maynard and Kristina Ada Magnin; great granddaughters, Stella Harper and Piper Aianna Magnin; and her companion, Ed Prettyman of Dover.
As keeping with Frances's wishes services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 26, 2019