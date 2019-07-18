Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Mildred (Bachi) Brady. View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA, Del. - Frances Mildred Brady (Bachi) passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at her daughter's home, surrounded by family.

Mrs. Brady was born June 30, 1924 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Joseph (Giuseppe) and Judith (Giuditta) Bacigalupi. She married Thomas Brady, Jr. in 1957. They raised their family in Haddonfield, N.J. and moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla. after Thomas's retirement in 1987. In 2013, they moved to Delaware to be closer to family.

She loved music and singing her entire life, and was a member in both a quartet and the chorus of the Medford Lakes Sweet Adelines. During her retirement in Florida, she participated in many community events and enjoyed volunteer work, billiards, and bocce. Frances directed and performed in many musical shows for the Spanish Lakes Golf Village Community where she lived, and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie and the Italian American Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, John, Anthony, Veronica, Joseph and Paul.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Joseph Brady, Jr. of Dover, Del.; daughter, Jeannine Stevenson and her husband Michael of Smyrna, Del.; sons, Richard Brady of Haddonfield, N.J., Stephen Brady and his wife Diane of Voorhees, N.J. and Michael Brady of Voorhees, N.J.; along with eleven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 Noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends and family may meet one hour prior at church for visitation with the family.

Following the service, there will be a luncheon reception at the family's home in Smyrna, Del.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to .

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





