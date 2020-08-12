1/1
Frances Timson
1946 - 2020
Frances Timson, 73
CAMDEN - Frances Timson passed away, Friday, August 7, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Ms. Timson was born October 13, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Harold N. Heilman and Bette M. Heilman.
She retired from a career as a personnel recruiter and previously worked in the banking and insurance industries. Ms. Timson enjoyed antiquing and interior decorating.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen N. Heilman.
She is survived by her children, Debra Grinstead and her husband Alan of Dover and William Timson and his wife Debbie of Smyrna, Tenn.; grandchildren, Tracy Cook, Jennifer Prado, Joe Timson and Paige Emrick; great grandchildren, Lucia Prado, Emily Cook and Jack Prado.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware or the First State Animal Center and SPCA.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
AUG
17
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
