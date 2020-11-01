1/1
Frances W. Ives
Frances W. Ives, 91
DOVER, Del. - Frances W. Ives passed away on October 26th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Catherine (Jake), Roberta, Jay, and Patrick; grandchildren, Nicole, Jessee, Shannon, Tyler, Brandon, Robbie, Dylan, and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Kaiden, Nolan, McKenna, Emma, Jaxon, and Weston.
Mass of Christian Burial was offered Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Dover. Interment was in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
Visit www.ambruso.com to leave condolences and view the full obituary.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
