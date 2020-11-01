Frances W. Ives, 91
DOVER, Del. - Frances W. Ives passed away on October 26th, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Catherine (Jake), Roberta, Jay, and Patrick; grandchildren, Nicole, Jessee, Shannon, Tyler, Brandon, Robbie, Dylan, and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Kaiden, Nolan, McKenna, Emma, Jaxon, and Weston.
Mass of Christian Burial was offered Thursday, October 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Dover. Interment was in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del.
Visit www.ambruso.com
to leave condolences and view the full obituary.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover.