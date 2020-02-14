HARRINGTON - Francis I. Yost passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was born in Tiffin, Ohio, on March 10, 1948 son of the late Eugene and Geneva (Reinhart) Yost.
Mr. Yost was a 1966 graduate of Calvert High school in Tiffin, Ohio. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and honorably served his country for four years. The Airforce brought Mr. Yost to Delaware where he raised his family and made his lifelong career as a linesman. He worked for Diamond State Telephone, Bell Atlantic, and now known as Verizon, retiring in 2007 after 30 dedicated years. In his spare time, Mr. Yost enjoyed carpentry, RC Planes, riding his motorcycle, and working around the farm. Above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren who were the apples of his eye.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Yost was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene P. Yost and Anthony C. Yost. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lynn (Mills) Yost; four sons, Brian Yost and his wife Maria of Milton, Mike Yost and his wife Erin of Milton, Matt Yost and his wife Monique of Dover and Reese Yost of Harrington; six grandchildren, Jeremy Gaglione, Levi Yost, Ethan Yost, Skylar Yost, Dylan Yost, and Drake Yost; and one brother, Mike E. Yost and his wife Kathleen of Tiffin, Ohio.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Yost's name may be made to the Veteran or Animal .
Please visit Mr. Yost's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 14, 2020