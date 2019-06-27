Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Francis Lawrence Pavlovsky passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood.

Francis was the youngest child born, Dec. 16, 1927 in Templeville, Md. to the late John Andrew Pavlovsky and Mary Ann Magut Pavlovsky. He was raised on the family farm in Goldsboro and graduated from Greensboro High School in 1944 at the age of 17.

He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1946 ~ 1948. Francis was stationed in Guam and the Philippine Islands, where he was a LORAN radio operator. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd Class.

Early in his adult life Francis was employed as a farmer, plumber, barber and mail carrier. Eventually he made his living as a meat cutter, and was employed by Acme Markets for over 35 years, where he became a Meat Department Manager, and through dedication and good business skills he constantly exceeded sales goals annually in the food chain's newest and largest store. He retired from Acme in 1989.

He enjoyed wood working, cutting firewood, vegetable gardening, and reading, target shooting, fishing, and going to sales where he would buy all types of items and repair them for resale. Francis liked to keep busy and active in his senior years by having a plan for each day, and spent much of his time creating wood working projects of all types.

Francis married Josephine Windon on Nov. 14, 1953, they were married for over 65 years and together raised four children and built two houses. He is a devout Catholic with a strong, lifelong faith in the Lord, and attended Saint Bernadette's in Harrington.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; daughters, Theresa Cornell and her husband Tom of Lewes, Mary Hitchens and her husband Pete of Harrington; sons, Mike and his wife Christina of Ft. Worth, Texas and John of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Rick Cornell and his wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Carter and Blake Cornell; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family would like to thank Country Rest Home for their exceptional love, care and compassion during this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, Md. Friends may call from 6-8 Sunday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





HARRINGTON - Francis Lawrence Pavlovsky passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood.Francis was the youngest child born, Dec. 16, 1927 in Templeville, Md. to the late John Andrew Pavlovsky and Mary Ann Magut Pavlovsky. He was raised on the family farm in Goldsboro and graduated from Greensboro High School in 1944 at the age of 17.He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1946 ~ 1948. Francis was stationed in Guam and the Philippine Islands, where he was a LORAN radio operator. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd Class.Early in his adult life Francis was employed as a farmer, plumber, barber and mail carrier. Eventually he made his living as a meat cutter, and was employed by Acme Markets for over 35 years, where he became a Meat Department Manager, and through dedication and good business skills he constantly exceeded sales goals annually in the food chain's newest and largest store. He retired from Acme in 1989.He enjoyed wood working, cutting firewood, vegetable gardening, and reading, target shooting, fishing, and going to sales where he would buy all types of items and repair them for resale. Francis liked to keep busy and active in his senior years by having a plan for each day, and spent much of his time creating wood working projects of all types.Francis married Josephine Windon on Nov. 14, 1953, they were married for over 65 years and together raised four children and built two houses. He is a devout Catholic with a strong, lifelong faith in the Lord, and attended Saint Bernadette's in Harrington.He is survived by his wife, Josephine; daughters, Theresa Cornell and her husband Tom of Lewes, Mary Hitchens and her husband Pete of Harrington; sons, Mike and his wife Christina of Ft. Worth, Texas and John of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Rick Cornell and his wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Carter and Blake Cornell; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.The family would like to thank Country Rest Home for their exceptional love, care and compassion during this difficult time.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, Md. Friends may call from 6-8 Sunday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close