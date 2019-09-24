Francis Paul Cirillo (1940 - 2019)
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
26669 Patriots Way
Millsboro, DE
Obituary
DOVER - Francis Paul Cirillo, Jr. of Dover passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mr. Cirillo was born August 28, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Francis Paul Cirillo, Sr. and Mildren Monty Cirillo.
He served in the United States Air Force then Air Force Civil Service as a machinist. Mr. Cirillo enjoyed vegetable gardening, and selling the produce, which he did for several years after his retirement.
Mr. Cirillo is survived by his sons, Francis P. Cirillo, III and Ronald Cirillo both of Dover; sisters, Margaret Spong of Conway, S.C. and Dorothy Argeroplos of Mooresville, N.C.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
