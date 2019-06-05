BRIDGEVILLE - Francis William Webb, "Webbie" passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 11, 1937, son of the late Henry W. and Edna Grace Webb.
Mr. Webb was the longtime owner and operator of Tastee Freeze, with locations in both Milton and Laurel, and he was a member of the Moose Lodge in Seaford. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Webb. He is survived by his children, Barbara Webb of Bethel, Randy Webb (Beverly) of Bridgeville, Richard Webb (Christine) of Bridgeville, and Bonnie Jefferson of Bridgeville; his sister, Loretta Collins of Harrington; and his several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow the services at St. Johnstown Cemetery, St. Johnstown Road, Greenwood.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019