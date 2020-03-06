Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Fique. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank A Fique, formerly of Milford, died March 3, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of Dorothy V. Fique for 40 years before she passed away in July 2015. Born on January 19, 1936 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Frederick A. and Myrtle (Appler) Fique. He honorably served his country in the Air Force. Frank's first job was working in his family owned grocery store. Later, he worked as an electrical engineer for Lucent Technologies for many years. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, Milford, where he rose to the level of deacon.

Frank is survived by his son, David Fique and wife, Heidi; daughter, Nadine Mak; stepson, Roland Lyle Griffith, Jr.; stepdaughter, Lisa, wife of Harry Berger and Laura, wife of Terry Sharpless; 7 grandchildren; nieces and nephews and numerous great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Grace E. Wilson and her husband, Lawrence.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Lorraine Park Cemetery, 5608 Dogwood Rd., Baltimore, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church - Milford, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE 19963; The National Parkinson's Foundation,





