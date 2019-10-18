Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Benjamin "Mickey" Clough. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Send Flowers Obituary

2/19/28 – 10/15/19

Frank Benjamin Clough, Jr. peacefully lost his battle with dementia and Alzheimer's on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 while residing at Genesis Silver Lake Center in Dover.

Mickey, as he was known to everyone was born on Feb. 19, 1928 in Willow Grove to Frank B. Sr. and Viola Crist Clough.

He was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, where he was a member of the basketball team. Mickey enjoyed all sports but baseball was his favorite and his love of the game gave him the opportunity to help young players. He was one of the founding members of the Smyrna Clayton Little League, manager of the Kenton team of the Mar-Del League and also assisted the Phillies as a scout for local talent.

He and his wife Elva Reynolds Clough owned and operated The Treble Clef Restaurant, a popular Smyrna hang out for teens in the late 50s and early 60s. He was a longtime employee of Playtex before leaving to start several recycling businesses in the area. In his later years prior to retiring, he was employed at Eastern Waste Disposal as a route supervisor. After retiring, he had a small vending machine business.

Prior to his illness, he loved attending the harness races and sharing stories with his friends at the Dover Diner and Modern Maturity Center.

Mickey was preceded in death by his wife, Elva Reynolds Clough; a son, Pfc Bruce E Clough (killed in action in Vietnam); son-in-law, T. Gary Blevins; brother, Watson; and sister, Dorothy.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara E. Blevins; granddaughters, Jacquelyn Blevins and Joanne Blevins-Gannon (Michael VanHorn); and a sister, Jean Slera. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews, brothers/sisters in-law and cousins.

At Mickeys request, burial will be a private graveside service for his immediate family.

Mickeys family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Silver Lake for their compassion and care during his stay and illness and Faries Funeral Home in Smyrna for handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mickeys name to the Smyrna Clayton Little League so that local children have the opportunity to love the game as much as he did or to the so that research for a cure can continue.

