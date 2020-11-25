Frank 'Frankie'
D. Smith, 'Pop', 79
GEORGETOWN - Frank "Frankie" D. Smith, "Pop" passed away suddenly on Nov. 19, 2020. He was born in Bridgeville, Del. on March 23, 1941, son of the late Clayton and Clara Wells Smith. He was also predeceased by his little girl, Carolyn Smith.
Mr. Smith was the owner and operator of Frank Smith Land Clearing for 57 years, semi retiring in 2016. He thoroughly enjoyed working hard and was known to be the best in his field.
He was an avid collector of vintage antique automobiles and lived and loved to work daily on his "toys", as he called them. He enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends, and reminiscing with many of his past stories.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debbie Priestley Smith; a stepson, Shawn Passwaters; three granddaughters, Jessie Kefauver, Lauren Gum, and Hailey Passwaters; three grandsons, Robert Brown (Jordon), Chris Brown, and Shawn M. Passwaters; two great granddaughters, Jordyn and Remi; many in-laws, cousins, and an extra-extended host of great friends. Not to forget his Daddy's boy, Jake, a pup.
Frank was always a generous, GREAT man and leaves many memories for all who proudly knew him. He will sadly be loved and missed forever.
All services will be private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, Del.
www.parsellfuneralhomes.com