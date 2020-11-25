1/
Frank D. Smith "Frankie" ''Pop''
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank 'Frankie'
D. Smith, 'Pop', 79
GEORGETOWN - Frank "Frankie" D. Smith, "Pop" passed away suddenly on Nov. 19, 2020. He was born in Bridgeville, Del. on March 23, 1941, son of the late Clayton and Clara Wells Smith. He was also predeceased by his little girl, Carolyn Smith.
Mr. Smith was the owner and operator of Frank Smith Land Clearing for 57 years, semi retiring in 2016. He thoroughly enjoyed working hard and was known to be the best in his field.
He was an avid collector of vintage antique automobiles and lived and loved to work daily on his "toys", as he called them. He enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends, and reminiscing with many of his past stories.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Debbie Priestley Smith; a stepson, Shawn Passwaters; three granddaughters, Jessie Kefauver, Lauren Gum, and Hailey Passwaters; three grandsons, Robert Brown (Jordon), Chris Brown, and Shawn M. Passwaters; two great granddaughters, Jordyn and Remi; many in-laws, cousins, and an extra-extended host of great friends. Not to forget his Daddy's boy, Jake, a pup.
Frank was always a generous, GREAT man and leaves many memories for all who proudly knew him. He will sadly be loved and missed forever.
All services will be private for the family. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, Del.
Please visit Frank's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
(302) 337-8594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved