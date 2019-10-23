Frank E. Watson Jr.

  • "Our forever friend Scooby-Doo will be dearly..."
    - Ernest & Gloria Scott & Family
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley Chapel UM Church
23115 Slaughter Neck Rd.
Lincoln, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Wesley Chapel UM Church
23115 Slaughter Neck Rd.
Lincoln, DE
Lincoln - Frank E. Watson Jr., affectionately known to all as "Scooby Doo", transitioned this life on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Wesley Chapel UM Church, 23115 Slaughter Neck Rd., Lincoln, DE 19960 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 23, 2019
