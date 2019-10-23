Lincoln - Frank E. Watson Jr., affectionately known to all as "Scooby Doo", transitioned this life on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Wesley Chapel UM Church, 23115 Slaughter Neck Rd., Lincoln, DE 19960 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 23, 2019